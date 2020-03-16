Recruitment underway for twenty jobs being created at direct provision centre in Tullamore

TWENTY jobs are to be created at the new accommodation centre for asylum seekers which is set to open at the former Marian Hostel in Tullamore. Recruitment to fill the positions is already underway.

The centre will provide accommodation for up to 168 people, comprising small families, as well as single people.

New residents will move in on a phased basis beginning in early March 2020, a letter from the Department of Justice and Equality to householders in Tullamore revealed last week.

The letter stated that the Department recognised that people in Tullamore and surrounding areas may have questions about what the development entails for the town and what supports will be in place to facilitate the new accommodation centre and the integration of new residents.

The direct provision centre comprises the old Marian Hostel, which has been extensively renovated and upgraded, and three adjacent properties. The premises was offered to the Department of Justice and Equality as part of a regional procurement process and will have a two- year contract.

The centre will be managed by Bridgestock Care, a service provider with many years' of experience working with asylum seekers in Ireland. The letter said the company's staff will be happy to deal with any questions or concerns that people in the area may have.

“They are committed to hiring local staff and using local supplies, wherever possible,” the letter stated adding that the centre will provide residents with 'independent living' where they will have their own cooking facilities and an on-site food hall where they can get their groceries.

This is in addition to the weekly cash allowance residents receive (€38.80 for adults and €29,80 for children), which they can spend on whatever they choose.

A dedicated Activities Co-ordinator will be appointed from the local area and will develop strong collaborative working relationship with sporting, cultural and community projects and groups in the area that can cater for the recreational needs of all residents.

All residents in the Marian Hostel will be informed about the various integration and recreational activities at the centre and within the community.

The Activities Co-ordinator will also help residents to find suitable employment, if they have been granted permission to access the labour market, access further education together with volunteering and sporting opportunities, etc.

The centre manager will also be responsible for establishing a Friends of centre group with the local community. If people would like to get involved they are asked to contact marianhostel@bridgestock.ie.

The Department of Justice and Equality is working closely with the HSE, the Department of health, the Department of Education and Skills and the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection to ensure that the necessary supports are available to centre residents, with no disruptions to services for the local community, the letter concluded.

Further information can be found at www.accommodationcentres.ie