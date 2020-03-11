Gardai dealing with accident on motorway in Offaly
Road traffic accident victim Stephen Gleeson will be laid to rest this Wednesday
The AA is reporting that Gardaí are dealing with a crash on the M7 in Offaly.
The accident is eastbound between J23 Moneygall and J22 Roscrea blocking the left lane.
Elsewhere in Offaly, the N62 remains closed between Birr and Cloghan due to flooding.
