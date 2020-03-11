BREAKING: First Coronavirus death recorded in Ireland

The first Coronavirus death in Ireland has been confirmed today, Wednesday, March 11.

The casualty has been reported in the national media and follows confirmation that the island of Ireland now has 52 confirmed cases. 34 of those are in the Republic of Ireland.

It's understood the patient was being treated in a hospital in the east of the country.

The Irish Times reports that the patient initially presented with respiratory difficulties and was later tested and confirmed to have Covid-19.

It is also reported the deceased patient was elderly.

