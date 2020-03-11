Met Éireann issue orange and yellow warnings for snow, ice and wind

Met Éireann has issued a series of orange and yellow warnings for a number of counties today.

The most severe warning, a Status Orange wind warning is in place for Donegal

"Southwest winds veering west to northwest will reach mean wind speeds of 60 to 75km/h with gusts of 100 to 120km/h. Due to a combination of waves, spring tides and surge, the possibility of coastal flooding is increased on Thursday," Met Éireann said.

The warning is valid from 8am on Thursday until 12 noon on Thursday.

A Status Yellow Snow/Ice warning is also in place for Donegal.

"Showers will turn increasingly wintry during Wednesday with a mix of hail, sleet and snow, leading to icy conditions on untreated surfaces. Some localised accumulations will occur," Met Éireann said.

The warning is valid from 3pm on Wednesday until 8am on Thursday.

Elsewhere, a Status Yellow Wind warning has been issued for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Louth, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Clare

"Southwest winds veering west to northwest will reach mean wind speeds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 80 to 110km/h," Met Éireann said.

"Due to a combination of waves, spring tides and surge, the possibility of coastal flooding is increased along western and northwestern coasts on Thursday."

The warning is valid from 4am on Thursday until 6pm on Thursday.