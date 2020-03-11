Forecaster says it could snow in parts of the Midlands today

Cathal Nolan from Ireland's Weather Channel has said it could snow in parts of the Midlands on Wednesday.

"A bitterly cold airmass is expected to become established across the country on Wednesday, with heavy showers of hail and sleet becoming widespread in the morning," Cathal said.

"These will persist for much of the afternoon and evening with the showers turning increasingly to snow, especially so across higher ground above 200 metres, and across western and north Midland areas.

"Some minor disruption is possible on Wednesday evening in the west and northwest of the country due to minor snowfalls and more dangerous driving conditions, with ice being a risk on all untreated road surfaces through the night and into the early hours of Thursday. Highest temperatures of between 4-7 degrees Celsius, warmest along the south and southeast coasts.

"Continuing very showery with more prolonged spells of rain, and sleet with a possibility of snow over the mountains on Thursday for a time. Windy also with yellow weather warnings likely along Atlantic coastal counties where gusts could range up to 110 km/h for a time.

"Remaining unsettled over the weekend before a major change in the weather develops on Tuesday/Wednesday next week," Cathal concluded.