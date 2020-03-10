Offaly TD concerned for older people amid Coronavirus outbreak

Independent TD for Laois/Offaly, Carol Nolan, has expressed concern around the level of protection being afforded to older persons who may be inadvertently exposed to the Coronavirus.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after she was contacted by an elderly constituent who said she and a number of other older passengers had to share a bus in close proximity to a young man returning from the north of Italy.

“This is a time of unprecedented anxiety around a virus that is fast becoming a public health emergency," Deputy Nolan said.

"We all want to ensure that best practice is adhered to and that people take sensible and prudent precautions to avoid contact with those who may be exposed.

"We also want to ensure that particularly vulnerable populations such as the elderly and those with underlying conditions are given extra layers of protection.

"That is why I share the concern of my constituent who felt that perhaps more needs to be done in terms of informing younger passengers and those who are travelling home about the increased risk to older persons.

"I accept that it will not always be possible to coordinate a massive nationwide response within a limited timeframe but I do believe we should be thinking of putting in place specific transport at our airports and bus stations which would be reserved for the elderly and those with underlying conditions.

"This may assist in ensuring that they have as limited exposure as possible to any increased health threats.

"It may also help to alleviate or greatly reduce the pressures that are going to arise within our already over-stretched health system,” concluded Deputy Nolan.