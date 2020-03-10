Gardaí investigating late-night burglary in Offaly

Gardai in Birr are appealing to the public for their assistance regarding a premises that was broken into overnight on Monday, March 9 into March 10.

Sean Glennon and Sons Cash and Carry was broken into between midnight and 3.50am. A substantial quantity of tobacco was stolen.

Gardai are particularly interested in speaking to anyone that passed the premises overnight and saw any vehicle or persons acting suspiciously at the Drumbane area of Birr.

"We would also be interested in any motorist that passed location between the above hours that have dashcam footage," they added.

Birr Gardaí can be contacted at 0579169710.