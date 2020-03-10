Clara St. Patrick's Day cancelled amid Coronavirus concerns

Organiser of the Clara St. Patrick's Day Parade, Bertie McMahon, has confirmed the event has been cancelled but may go ahead at a later date this year.

Bertie confirmed the news to the Offaly Express on Tuesday and the decision is in line with all other parades in the county. Tullamore, Edenderry, Rhode and Kilcormac have already confirmed they will not go ahead.

Bertie expressed disappointment for those due to take part in Clara's parade but admitted the right decision was made.

He said it was a possibility that a parade could go ahead at a later date this year "all going well."

He said any money raised this year would go toward the 2021 parade if that rescheduled parade does not take place.