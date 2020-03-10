Edenderry St. Patrick's Day Parade officially cancelled

Edenderry's St. Patrick's Day parade is the latest Offaly event to officially announce its cancellation. Chairperson Shane Loughlin confirmed the news to the Offaly Express on Tuesday afternoon.

The parade was due to be led by Grand Marshall Bernie Brady but will not go ahead due to the Coronavirus outbreak across the country.

21 cases have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, mostly in the south and west of the country.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that all parades were to be cancelled on Monday after a Cabinet sub-committee meeting and on the advice of health authorities.

Tullamore, Rhode and Kilcormac have also announced the cancellation of their parades.