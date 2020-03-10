Confusion ends as Tullamore officially cancels St. Patrick's Day parade

The Tullamore St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee has cleared up any confusion by unanimously deciding to cancel this year’s parade due to the concern associated with the Covid-19 virus.

The committee said: "Our primary concern while organising the parade for the past 37 years has always been the health and safety of participants and the huge numbers viewing the parade.



"We are disappointed for the many groups who have been making preparations to enter their floats in the parade and we thank them for the great entertainment which they have provided over the years.

"We would like to thank the many groups who have been working with us and assisting us to prepare for the Parade this year, including Offaly County Council, Gardai, Civil Defence, Order Of Malta, Ravenhill Transport, Tullamore Comhaltas, Durrow Set Dancers, Business Sponsors, Bridge Centre Shopping Centre, Bridge House Hotel.

"Thank you to Phil O’ Reilly, Sr. for agreeing to be Grand Marshall this year," they concluded.

Leo Varadkar announced on Monday that all parades should be cancelled in the interest of public safety, including Dublin's international St. Patrick's Day Festival.