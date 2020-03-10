Kilcormac St. Patrick's Day parade officially cancelled

The popular Kilcormac St. Patrick's Day Parade has been officially cancelled by organisers.

In a short statement, the committee said: "In the interest of public safety and under recommendations from the local authority and Government, we regrettably have to cancel our Kilcormac St. Patrick's Day Parade."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on Monday that all parades, including Dublin's St. Patrick's Festival, have been cancelled in order to limit the spread of Coronavirus.