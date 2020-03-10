Rhode St. Patrick's Day parade cancelled amid Coronavirus outbreak

The St. Patrick's Day Parade in Rhode has been cancelled.

In a short statement, organisers said: "Following advice from Government and health authorities all nationwide St. Patrick's Day parades, including Rhode, are cancelled due to the spreading of Covid-19 ( Coronavirus) in the interest of public health and safety.

"Please note the meeting that was due to take place this Wednesday, March 11 at 8:30pm in Rhode GAA Hall will still take place," they added.