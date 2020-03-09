Offaly mourns the passing of former county surgeon

The Offaly Historical Society has led tributes to former county surgeon, Joe Hughes.

"Our sympathy to Mrs Carmel Hughes and her family on the death of her husband Mr Joe Hughes of Tullamore," the group said.

"He was the last county surgeon in Offaly over a long line since the 1760s. The late Mr Hughes was very much associated with community organisations not least being the Save the County Hospital Action Committee in 1977. He took a keen interest in the work of our society and attended our meetings up to recent years."

Other locals were quick to pay tribute to him. Breda Teehan said: "Condolences to the Hughes family. RIP Mr Hughes and thank you for all the lives you saved."

Michael Killeavy described him as "lovely man and great surgeon," adding that he "saved many a life."

Sean Robbins said: "RIP Joe, you were a great surgeon and also had a great interest in the Tullamore Astronomical Society. May the good Lord give you your just rewards.

Teresa Condron wrote: "Joe worked for you for a while; a true gentleman. Condolences to your family."

Funeral Arrangements:

Reposing at his home on Sunday from 2pm until rosary at 5pm. Removal on Monday to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

House Private on Monday, please.

Due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) there will be no hand-shaking at the house or in the Church of the Assumption.