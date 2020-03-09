Councillor calls for upgrade to Offaly road amid complaints

Portarlington-based Offaly county councillor Eddie Fitzpatrick is seeking additional funding for the resurfacing of the R420 road at Gracefield in Portarlington.

The proposal under the 2020 roads programme is to resurface 200 meters which will continue on from last year's works but

Cllr Fitzpatrick says, "this is not acceptable."

"This is a regional road in an urban area and should be surfaced to a standard in such an area," The Fianna Fail councillor added.

"I have contacted the senior roads engineer along with senior staff in the council voicing my dissatisfaction with the current proposal and I will continue to seek extra funding for the very busy R420 route from Portarlington to Tullamore as a matter of urgency and safety to all road users and residents," he continued.

"I have also included Kilmalogue and Gracefield for this year's Town and Village Renewal Programme as part of the Tidy Towns work in the area. If the funding is secured it will very much enhance this area of Portarlington as I am seeking to have the town judged as one entity," Cllr Fitzpatrick concluded.