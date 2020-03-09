Visiting restrictions remain in place at Tullamore Hospital due to Coronavirus concerns

Hospitals within the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group are implementing visiting restrictions. The restrictions came into force at the weekend and will continue this week and will be kept under review as efforts to control the spread of the Coronavirus continue.

The hospitals in the Group are Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise, Naas General Hospital, St Luke's Hospital, Rathgar, Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital, Tallaght University Hospital and St James's Hospital

University Hospital Galway, Merlin Park University Hospital and Portiuncula University Hospital are also implementing visiting restrictions.

These restrictions are being put in place due to infection control measures and to protect patients and staff.

A hospital spokesperson stated, “We are asking the public not to visit the hospital other than end of life situations and other exceptional circumstances as agreed with the ward manager in advance of visiting. To arrange a visit, families should telephone the hospital and request to speak to the relevant ward manager who will decide if a visit can be facilitated without compromising the welfare of the patients on the ward. Children, in particular, should not visit patients in hospital.

“We recognise that the visiting restrictions may be challenging for patients and their families, however, our priority must be to protect the patients in the hospital who are vulnerable to infection. We would like to thank members of the public for their co-operation.”