Heroic garda risks own life to rescue person from Offaly river

In the early hours of this morning (March 8) Gardaí in Portarlington were alerted by a member of the public that a person had entered the River Barrow.

A Portarlington based Garda immediately responded and observed the person in the river. The Garda entered the river at full flood and held onto the person for fifteen minutes until assistance arrived from Gardaí in Mountmellick. This person was then pulled out from the river against the strong current.

Shortly after, the person was removed to hospital via ambulance, where they received medical treatment.