Tullamore Hospital following Department advice amid coronavirus outbreak

The Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore is following advice from the Department of Health amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Although no cases have been confirmed in the hospital, the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group, of which Tullamore Hospital is a member, is taking heed of Department briefings each day in order to prepare a possible response.

The Department of Health is having daily briefings at 7pm.

When contacted by the Offaly Express on Friday, a spokesperson for the Midland Regional Hospital and Dublin Midlands Hospital Group (DMHG) said: "Hospitals within the DMHG will follow the infection control guidelines issued by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. These guidelines outline the algorithms to follow in healthcare settings. In preparation for patients presenting with a suspected case of COVID-19, hospitals have preparedness plans and these are being managed and reviewed on an ongoing basis.

When asked how many tests had been carried out in Tullamore Hospital, the spokesperson said: "The HSE and the Department of Health are not providing information about individual activations of preparedness plans or about individual cases of Covid-19 (coronavirus) other than confirmed cases."

There are currently no confirmed cases in Tullamore or the wider Midlands region.

The approach which has been taken to date in Ireland is in line with guidance from the WHO and ECDC.

A statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team on Thursday said: "The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has this evening been informed of seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Four are travel-related from Northern Italy, four males from the east country; two are associated with close contact with a confirmed case, two females in the west of the country.

"One case of community transmission, a male from the south of the country, is associated with Cork University Hospital and a risk assessment is underway," they added.

There are now 13 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health, said:

“Ireland remains in the containment phase with just one case of community transmission. This is, however, a rapidly evolving situation. Public health doctors are working hard to ensure our containment measures are operating effectively.

“Most people who become infected with Covid-19 experience a mild illness and recover, but it can be more severe for some.

“However, this will need a national effort. Every individual needs to be aware of how to protect their own health and the health of others.

“The most important way they can do this is by following public health advice. Central to this are the protective measures we can all take against Covid-19, which include:

· Wash your hands regularly with soap and water.

· Maintain at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing/sneezing.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

· Practice cough and sneeze hygiene - covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough/sneeze. Then dispose of the tissue immediately.

· Stay informed: keep up to date on latest Covid-19 information on www.hse.ie.

“At Tuesday’s meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team, we established a sub-group to look at health and social care workers’ protection.

“This will remain a priority as part of our response to Covid-19 in Ireland. We also need the public to play their role in preventing the spread of this new disease and protecting themselves and their loved ones.”

Dr Colm Henry, the Chief Clinical Officer of the HSE, said: “We appreciate the hard work and dedication of our frontline healthcare workers, who are essential to the Irish healthcare system as we deal with this emerging situation.

“Their ongoing commitment and professionalism will help us withstand the threat posed by Covid-19.”

The general public is advised to follow advice from the HSE and the Health Protection Surveillance Centre to protect their health.

Any person who has travelled from an affected region in the last 14 days, or who has come in contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days, and is concerned that they may have symptoms of Covid-19 (Coronavirus) should immediately isolate themselves from others and phone their GP.