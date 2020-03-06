Offaly included in weather advisory from Met Eireann

Met Eireann has issued a weather advisory for Connacht, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

"Periods of heavy rainfall from Saturday to Tuesday may lead to some local flooding as river levels remain elevated," Met Eireann said.

"The heaviest of the rain will be through Saturday afternoon, and again early Monday and early Tuesday, with rainfall accumulations from Saturday to Tuesday of 40 to 50mm in places, with some spot flooding.

"Strong winds at times also, with gales on coasts."

The advisory is valid from 12 noon on Saturday until 6pm on Tuesday evening.