Second direct provision protest to take place in Tullamore

A second protest against the proposed direct provision centre in Tullamore will take place this weekend, the Offaly Express has learned.

Protesters plan to meet at the Marian Hostel on High Street at 11am this Saturday, March 7.

It follows a protest last weekend where just 25 protesters, mostly from outside the town, took part.

The protests are in response to the planned opening of the Marian Hostel as a direct provision centre later this month.

Run by Bridgestock Care Ltd, the centre will accommodate 168 asylum seekers. Two adjacent properties will also be used to accommodate families seeking asylum in Ireland.