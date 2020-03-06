Offaly women included in Irish Rugby Six Nations squad

Ireland Women’s head coach, Adam Griggs, has named a squad of 35 players to attend camp this weekend, including Offaly women Michelle Claffey, Ailsa Hughes, Shannon Tuohey and Nichola Fryday.

The Ireland Women’s team have an enforced weekend off from the Women’s Six Nations due to the postponement of the Ireland v Italy game which was due to take place on Sunday, March 8. The management are taking the opportunity to bring the extended squad together in preparation for the Ireland v France game on Sunday, 15.

Speaking to IrishRugby.ie, Griggs said: “We took a break last week and gave the players the weekend off to rest and recuperate which, after a tough block of games, was really important physically and mentally.

“We have been able to bring our entire squad back together for this weekend which is always good and can help re-energise us as it gives players that haven’t been involved so far through the Six Nations a chance to put their hand up for selection and push the incumbents for that jersey against France.”



Ireland Women’s squad in full:

Judy Bobbett (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/Munster)

Anna Caplice (Richmond/London)

Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/Leinster)

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster)

Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/Leinster)

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/Munster)

Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster)

Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/IQ Rugby)

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/Munster)

Laura Feely (Galwegians/Connacht)

Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock/Leinster)

Nichola Fryday (Old Belvedere/Connacht)

Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/Munster)

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)

Neve Jones (Cooke/Ulster)

Claire Keohane (Railway Union/Munster)

Leah Lyons (Harlequins/IQ Rugby)

Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster)

Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/Ulster)

Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

Grace Miller (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/Leinster)

Ellen Murphy (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby)

Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock/Leinster)

Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/Leinster)

Anne-Marie O’Hora (Galwegians/Connacht)

Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/Munster)

Shannon Touhey (Tullamore/Connacht)

Hannah Tyrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Dorothy Wall (Fethard/Munster)