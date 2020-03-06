Gardai seek 'skinny male' after Offaly house burglary

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house in Garryhinch on the Offaly side of Portarlington on Thursday evening, March 5.

They are particularly interested in a dark hatchback car seen between Garryhinch Cross and Portnahinch which was travelling at speed in the area.

A young skinny male wearing dark clothing was seen getting into this car, according to gardaí.

If you have any information that could assist their investigation, contact Portlaoise Garda Station at 0578674100.