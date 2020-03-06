Property stolen from parked cars in Offaly town

Over the past 48 hours, a number of cars have had property stolen from them around the town of Portarlington on the Laois-Offaly border.

Gardaí have said some of the incidents occurred while people were shopping.

Various items including clothing, money, electrical items and banking cards were stolen. Gardaí said in some cases the vehicle was left unlocked.

"Remember the advice. Currently nearly 40% of thefts from vehicles involved an unsecured car, with over 20% typically parked at a domestic dwelling. Criminals look for an opportunity and an open door is the easiest. It only takes a moment for you to remove it and lock up," Laois-Offaly Crime Prevention Officer, Sergeant Graham Kavanagh said.

He reminds people to "Park Smart".

"Remove all valuables from your car when parked. Lock and use vehicle alarm. Store keys away from front door to avoid key fishing or relay theft crimes. And report all suspicious persons or concerns."