Offaly man up to seventh in showjumping world rankings

Offaly showjumper Darragh Kenny has moved up to seventh in the latest Longines World Showjumping World Rankings.

Belmont man Kenny is the highest-ranked Irish rider in the world and hopes to represent Ireland at this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Kenny, who has picked up a host of wins in both Europe and the US in recent months, swapped places in the rankings list with American Beezie Madden who slips to eighth.

Switzerland's Steve Guerdat and Martin Fuchs hold on to the first and second spots respectively in the rankings.