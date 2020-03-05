Offaly hair salon gives back to homeless charity

Eden Glamour Hair Studio in Edenderry is hosting a five-day event in aid of the Peter McVerry Trust from Monday, March 9 until Friday, March 13.

Eden Glamour Hair Studio was opened seven years ago this March by Clara Donoghue and has grown from strength to strength by the support of their clientele so this year we decided to give back to our clients to thank them for their support through the years.

Having seen the increase in homelessness in the country and especially the midlands Clara decided she would like to help in some way. After much thought, she decided on hosting an event in the salon offering customers who work hard in public and private sectors, mothers who stay at home, and mothers currently on maternity leave, 50% off all colour services once they donate a minimum donation of €5 on the day of their colour appointment to a very worthy cause.

Clara decided to raise money for the Peter McVerry Trust from the event. Having seen the work they do from their homeless accommodation as close as Newbridge, Kildare and having been affected emotionally by the homeless crisis in our counties and country, she couldn’t think of a better charity.

At present, Peter McVerry Trust’s Drug Treatment Services include a Drug Stabilisation and Recovery Service, a Residential Community Detox Service, and a Residential Drug-Free Aftercare Accommodation Service.

All proceeds will go back to the Peter McVerry Trust.

"We will be hosting a raffle over the course of the week and the winner will be chosen Saturday, March 14. Tickets are €5. We hope to get as much support as possible for our event to give back as much as we can to this fantastic cause. Booking of appointments is essential to avoid disappointment so call the salon on 0469773562."