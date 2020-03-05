'A disgrace' - Former county footballer bursts two tyres on Offaly road

Former Offaly and Rhode footballer Paraic Sullivan has blasted both Offaly and Kildare County Councils after puncturing two tyres within minutes on the Edenderry to Rathangan road.

"The Edenderry to Rathangan road is an absolute disgrace and it's shameful that both Offaly and Kildare County Council allow people to drive in these conditions," the multiple Dowling Cup winner said on Twitter.

He explained that he hit a pothole on the road on Thursday morning and "destroyed" his tyre. Having replaced it with the spare, he says he hit another pothole 300 metres down the road, puncturing the spare tyre.

He also says the alloy is also cracked after the incident.