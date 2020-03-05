Offaly club express 'deep sadness' after death of former player

Kilcormac-Killoughey GAA club has expressed "profound sadness" after the untimely passing of John Kilmartin, husband of club Treasurer Mary.

"John and his family have played a huge part in our club over the years, playing with the club himself, his wife Mary currently Treasurer, his sons all playing hurling and football for the club and many more of his extended family involved at both playing and administrative level," the club said in a statement.

"John's loss has left a deep sense of sadness and shock over our club and community, none more so than the great void left in the hearts of his family and friends who knew him best and to whom we now extend our heartfelt sympathy and support.

"To Mary, their sons Eoin, Cathal, Padraig and Donnchadh, his mother Elizabeth, brothers Desmond, Danny, Michael, Tommy and Henry, sisters Irene, Pauline, Bernie, Thelma and Fionnuala, aunts Hazel and Nuala, parents in law Lil and Sean, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and large circle of friends," the club added.

All club activities are postponed until further notice.

Funeral Arrangements

John will be reposing at his residence, Ballinacarrig, Kilcormac R42 YY07 today and tomorrow from 4pm to 8pm with removal to the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac on Saturday morning at 12noon for funeral mass followed by burial in St Joseph's Cemetery. House strictly private on Saturday morning.



