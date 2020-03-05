Offaly man jailed after being found with €2,100 worth of cocaine

A Birr man pleaded guilty to being in possession of €2,100 worth of cocaine during the February 26 sitting of Tullamore District Court.

The defendant was Patrick Joseph Lally, 3 McAuley Drive, Birr and he pleaded guilty to being in possession of the drug.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the Judge that Mr Lally's home was searched by the Gardaí, on foot of a warrant, on May 31 last during which they came across the cocaine.

Lally was also charged with a road traffic offence. He was charged with driving without reasonable consideration on High Street, Birr on May 18 last. Sgt Kirby said Mr Lally was “very agitated” on May 18 “and started shouting at the Gardaí.

He did a u-turn at speed, in a built-up area in front of the Garda car.” The defendant had 39 previous convictions, four of which were drugs offences.

The defending solicitor Donal Farrelly said his client is 31 years of age and has two children aged nine and seven.

“Unfortunately, he was in the throes of an addiction to cocaine during this period and he wasn't himself. He is now doing much better. His GP says he is currently drug-free. His partner is back living with him because he has overcome his cocaine addiction. She is present in court today.” He asked the Judge to give his client a chance.

Judge Catherine Staines said she couldn't overlook the high number of previous convictions and the seriousness of the matter. She sentenced Mr Lally to eight months imprisonment in Midlands Prison.