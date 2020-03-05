All systems go for Clara's St Patrick's Day parade

This year's St Patrick's Day parade in Clara will get underway at 11am with a concert to include plenty of music and dancing.

This will be followed by Reeling in the Years on the big screen featuring Paddy Bracken, Tony Allen, John Hogan, Dave Lawlor and Teresa O'Hara. Remembering also the late Matt Fleming, Gerry Rock and Catch Berry.

There will be live music by Rahan CCE, Joe O'Reilly and Martin Poland. The Conroy Dancers from Mullingar and Athlone. Wonder girl Roisin O'Hara, Alex Roe and Celtic Blondes.

The National Anthem will be performed by the lovely Lisa Fitzpatrick from the Green.

Lisa was born and raised in Clara, she attended Scoil Bhride national school and then went on to Moate Community School. Lisa is 22 years old and is currently studying a Bachelor of Arts in Early Years Care and Education at Athlone Institute of Technology.

Lisa is an active member of Clara Musical Society and a past member of Spotlight Youth Theatre in Clara. She enjoys spending her time singing and dancing on stage.

She had her voice trained with Ciaran Brady at the Academy of Music in Tullamore while still in secondary school. She also volunteers as a leader in the Clara Youth Club in the Family Resource Centre.

Man of many talents the great Barry Flynn will be MC for the day.

The parade will be opened by Fr Joe Deegan PP Clara, Fr Tony Gavin PP of Tubber and Clara's oldest and most loved entertainer Paddy Bracken.

There will be tributes to the late John Buckley, Johnny Fitzpatrick, Noel Fitzpatrick, Robbie McCormack, Noel Molloy and Peter Bracken.

The parade starts at Charlestown Bridge at 12.30pm, the official opening of the parade will be in the town square. Allocated numbers for each float or car are to be placed on the right side of the vehicle or car. Each marching band is requested to spend at least two minutes at the reviewing stand. Parade organiser, Bertie McMahon would like to wish all participants, viewers and sponsors a happy St Patrick's Day and gives special thanks to all who gave to the collections at the church gates in Clara and Tubber.

Bertie would like to thank Clara and Tullamore Gardai, volunteers, Charlie Daly, Ollie O'Connor, Sr and Jr La'verne Gibbons, Mark Purcell, Andy Cunningham, Kevin Roe, Michelle Kenny, Martin O'Connor, Marty O'Connor, Desmond Dunne, John Lowe Michael Gavin, Jr., Joe Rock, Celsus Doolan, Colin and Mary Buckley, Eamon Cunningham, Tim McMahon, The Flynn family, Clara Youth Reach, Family Resource Centre and Clara parish centre.

Anyone who would like to enter the parade is welcome to do so just ring Bertie McMahon on 0861638088.