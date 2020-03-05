Tullamore Arts Centre construction to begin after contracts signed

Contracts for the construction of the Arts Centre in Tullamore will be signed this week according to a statement from the board of directors.

The contract will be signed by representatives of Offaly County Council and the winning construction company.

The Arts Centre will be located in the premises formerly occupied by Kilroy's Department Store on High Street and was designed by Kenny Lyons Architects.

The board of directors said they were delighted to make the announcement.

"Over the past few weeks all legal and insurance issues have been resolved and following the contract signing we should be in a position to announce a starting date for construction," the statement said.