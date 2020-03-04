Prime office and residential building for sale in Tullamore

A prime office and residential building in Tullamore has been listed for sale.

The office space and five-bedroom residential property, fronting onto High Street, benefits from both high footfall and passing traffic.

Measuring 5,000 sq. ft. in total with side access to a large rear yard with original feature archway and cut-stone shed.

The yard may lend itself to development potential subject to necessary planning.

The property has been listed for sale for €305,000.