Prime office and residential building for sale in Tullamore
A prime office and residential building in Tullamore has been listed for sale.
The office space and five-bedroom residential property, fronting onto High Street, benefits from both high footfall and passing traffic.
Measuring 5,000 sq. ft. in total with side access to a large rear yard with original feature archway and cut-stone shed.
The yard may lend itself to development potential subject to necessary planning.
The property has been listed for sale for €305,000.
