Permission granted for second phase of Offaly housing development

Offaly County Council has granted planning permission for the construction of 18 houses on the Tullamore Road in Birr.

The application is for phase two of a development on lands west of McAuley Drive in the heritage town. 16 houses were previously granted permission there in 2018.

The proposed second phase is for 18 two-storey three-bedroom houses. The first phase was a mix of detached and terraced houses.

These works will include a link up to the mains sewer, landscaping, access road via permitted development and all associated site works.

Offaly County Council announced its decision earlier this week. 23 conditions have been attached to the approval.