'Fixer-upper' with great potential for sale in Offaly
GVM Auctioneers are "calling all self-build enthusiasts" after listing this derelict cottage and 0.84-acre site in Offaly for sale for €69,000.
They describe it as "the site that has it all" with a derelict stone cottage on the grounds, stunning elevated views and a gentle sloping site.
"It’s the perfect place to build the home of your dreams," GVM say.
The site has ample road frontage and is set in a peaceful and tranquil location between Geashill and Ballinagar.
This site is being sold subject to planning.
So, know someone who could work their magic on it? Find out more HERE.
