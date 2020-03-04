'Fixer-upper' with great potential for sale in Offaly

GVM Auctioneers are "calling all self-build enthusiasts" after listing this derelict cottage and 0.84-acre site in Offaly for sale for €69,000.

They describe it as "the site that has it all" with a derelict stone cottage on the grounds, stunning elevated views and a gentle sloping site.

"It’s the perfect place to build the home of your dreams," GVM say.

The site has ample road frontage and is set in a peaceful and tranquil location between Geashill and Ballinagar.

This site is being sold subject to planning.

So, know someone who could work their magic on it?