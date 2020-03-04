Gallen CS secure Connacht semi final spot

GALLEN CS qualified for the Connacht Senior Schools semi final and a meeting with Gortnor Abbey by virtue of a hard fought 22-14 win over Clifden CS in this second round encounter played in Marist College Athlone last week.



The Gallen CS pitch had fallen victim to the inclement weather so a late switch to the Athlone venue was necessitated.

Gallen had beaten Athlone CC in Round 1 and were keen to maintain the winning momentum.



They got off to a good start when Kealan Egan crossed for a try after ten minutes as he followed up Marcus Keena's well judged kick through. This was converted by Adam Reams to give Gallen CS a 7-0 lead.



This was followed by a try from dynamic back row forward Calvin Fox, who crossed under the posts half way through the first half. Adam Reams kicked his second conversion to give the Brosnasiders a well deserved 14-0 lead.



Clifden worked their way back into the game and scored a try that was converted to leave the score Gallen CS 14 Clifden CS 7.The next try would be vital as it would either bring Clifden back into the game or extend the Gallen lead. Gallen pounced for the decisive score when Mark Coughlan grounded the ball for an unconverted try to give Gallen a 19-7 lead.



Clifden, aided by Gallen looseness in certain phases of play, came back into it with a second converted try to leave the score 19-14 to Gallen. Clifden pressed for an equalising try but Gallen held firm and an Adam Reams penalty gave them breathing space and a 22-14 win.

Gallen CS's hopes of a Connacht Cup/ League double remain intact.



Panel - Adam Fletcher, Deema Feehan, Josh Dunican, Ben Egan, Sean Delaney, Adam Reams (2 conversions, 1 pen), Luke Balsiger, Calvin Fox (1 try), Conor Reams, Marcus Keena, Mark Coughlan (1 try), Bill Egan, Conor Poland Murphy, Kealan Egan (1 try), Cailum Woods, Cormac Corrigan, Ciaran McEvoy, Ruben Diez Velazquez, Adria Aguayo Chivite, Dara O'Shea, Dillon Kavanagh.