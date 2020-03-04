Planning permission granted for 90 new houses in Edenderry

A plan to build 90 new houses in Edenderry has been granted permission by from Offaly County Council.

Newlyn Homes Ltd plans to build the 90 two-storey houses in the Tyrrell's Lane area of the town, not far from Edenderry Town FC on the Rathangan Road.

The houses will form Phase 3 of the overall Newberry development. Phase 1 and Phase 2 were built in the town over the last 15 years.

The development also includes access off the permitted estate road from the boundary of Phase 1 and 2 of Newberry.

The lands are approximately four hectares and are bounded to northeast by the existing Newberry development, south by the current development, Tyrrell's Lane, a laneway to the West and by unzoned lands to the North.

The application included pedestrian links from the existing houses to link to an intended cycle link west of Tyrrell's Brook as provided within the local area plan for Edenderry.

Offaly County Council requested further information from the applicant last year but made their decision last week. Permission was granted with 24 conditions attached.