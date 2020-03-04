Met Éireann Irish weather forecast for the rest of this week

Met Éireann has revealed its forecast for the rest of this week with conditions remaining very cold until the weekend.

It will become dry in most areas on Wednesday night with just a few scattered showers, mainly near Atlantic coasts, but the odd one elsewhere. It will be a cold night with lows of -3 to +1 degrees with a widespread frost and icy stretches. Winds will be light northerly or variable. Some mist patches also.

The national forecaster says there will be "a cold crisp start to Thursday with frost and ice patches slowly clearing."

"Many areas will be dry with sunny spells but a few showers of rain or possibly hail will still occur. Cloud will thicken in the west through the late afternoon, with outbreaks of rain pushing in off the Atlantic by evening. The rain may turn to sleet in a few places as it pushes eastwards after dark. Top temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in light variable breezes, becoming southwest to south later.

"The rain will break up into showers overnight on Thursday with some turning wintry. Cold, especially over the north of the country with lows of -2 to 0 degrees with some frost and icy stretches likely. Milder further south with temperatures above zero."

Friday will begin breezy with some wintry showers in northern and eastern parts but mainly dry elsewhere with sunny spells at times. Afternoon temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

"Moderate northwesterly winds will back westerly and ease through the afternoon. Cool early Friday night but temperatures will rise overnight as rain moves in over the western half of the country. Lows of 0 to +4 degrees east to west.

"It will be mild and breezy on Saturday with some drizzle in the west but mostly dry early in the day, however strengthening winds will bring persistent rain eastwards during the afternoon and evening. Fresh to strong southerly winds. Highs of 10 to 13 degrees. The rain will clear to showers on Saturday night with lows of 3 to 5 degrees.

"Cooler on Sunday with sunny spells and blustery scattered showers. Highs of 7 to 10 degrees, in fresh and gusty westerly winds.

"Current indications are for a spell of wet and windy weather on Monday next week, clearing to scattered showers on Tuesday," Met Éireann's latest forecast concluded.