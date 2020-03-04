Rory's Stories star to give talk at parish hall in Offaly

Seir Kieran GAA Healthy Club will host a health and wellbeing talk by Rory's Stories star Rory O'Connorin the Parish Hall on Tuesday evening, March 10, at 7pm.

The talk is for all its GAA members, parishioners and young people from over the age of 12.

This talk will be given by the ever popular social media influencer Rory O’Connor from Rory’s Stories, who will speak on the importance of looking after our physical and mental health.

"We would encourage as many as possible from our community to attend this beneficial talk on wellness and mental health. Although a serious topic, Rory brings fun to his talks, mixing in some classic Rory's Stories to ensure everyone enjoys themselves, but most crucially, everyone walks away taking something from the day," the club said.

Doors will open at 6.45pm with a cover charge of €5 on the door. It is advisable to purchase your ticket prior to the event as there are only a limited number of seats left to fill.

Tickets can be purchased through any member of Seir Kieran GAA Committee, or by contacting Deirdre on 087-7865247 or Nuala on 087-6355454.