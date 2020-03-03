Offaly TD says Department plans will 'severely impact' SNAs and school principals

Independent TD for Laois/Offaly, Carol Nolan, has called on the Minister for Education, Joe McHugh, to suspend the proposed implementation of a plan that would force school principals to allocate special needs assistants (SNAs) within their schools, a function currently under the remit of the Special Education Needs Organiser (SENO).

“There is genuine anger and frustration at this plan within the educational community. It will almost certainly lead to an increase in the existing bureaucratic burden that school principals are faced with every day," Deputy Nolan said.

"It will also add to the high rate of professional and personal burn-out among principals who simply cannot keep pace with the disjointed, and often incoherent, demands of the department.

"As a former teaching principal myself, I am only too aware of how these measures can negatively impact the entire school.

"This new plan proposes to make Principals responsible for the allocation of already scarce resources in terms of SNA availability," Carol added.

"My concern is that this will lead to the perception among some parents that it is the school principals who are denying their children access to an SNA when the reality is that the school can only operate with the supports and positions provided through the department.

"We need to have this entire plan suspended until there is further engagement with school principals, SENOs and indeed SNAs and parents.

"We cannot have a position where the educational welfare of children within the school is being further compromised by the pushing through of unworkable and unsustainable ‘reforms’ that actually end up disadvantaging everyone in the long run,” concluded Deputy Nolan.