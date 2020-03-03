Offaly youngsters can win new kits for their GAA clubs

Sharing Féile memories could mean a playing kit boost for an Offaly club.

Boys and girls U-14 GAA teams in Offaly gearing up for this year’s John West Féile can win €1,000 of kit by creating videos of their clubs’ Féile memories.

Natural protein experts John West, who sponsor the Féile na nÓg and Féile na nGael U-14 football, hurling and camogie tournaments are preparing for the competition finals with a €1,000 kit giveaway to teams.

The 2020 John West Féile na nGael hurling and camogie finals take place in Dublin, Kildare and Meath on the weekend of June 5-7.

This year, the John West Féile na nÓg football finals will be held across Donegal, Derry and Tyrone on the weekend of June 26-28.

Throughout its sponsorship of the Féile, John West has focused on encouraging children to participate in Gaelic Games while emphasising the importance natural protein plays in fuelling a young athlete.

Four GAA Clubs now have the chance to win €1,000 each towards their Féile 20 kit.

Entries are now open and to be in with a chance of winning, all teams have to do is send a short video through the Teamer app featuring their club’s best Féile memories.

Ideas can include profiling a Féile hero, photographs set to music of a magical Féile moment, Féile journeys, the role of your coach, training highlights, parental support and host family memories.

“Before we know it the John West Féile finals will be upon us,” said Lucy Gratton of John West.

“We know getting to the finals requires fundraising to support the journey. That’s why we are giving four clubs the chance to win €1,000 each towards their Féile 2020 kit.

“A core aim of Féile is to promote the philosophy that every player should participate at a level fitting with their age, skills and strengths as well as allowing clubs to play against and foster links with teams in other counties and provinces.

“Creating and sharing special memories is also a very important part of Féile and we would like clubs to use the Teamer app to share a video which highlights this.

“There are four prizes of €1,000 on offer, one each for a boys’ gaelic football club, girls’ gaelic football club, hurling club and camogie club.”