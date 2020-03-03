Offaly school robotics team second in Ireland

A Tullamore school has finished second in the National Finals of the VEX Robotics Championship.

The Sacred Heart School established a Robotics Club in November 2019 and since then it has been a journey of the underdog beating all opposition against the odds.

Ms Sindy Meleady established the club to promote STEM in an all-girls school.

“I deal with young girls every day who display fantastic problem-solving skills but that don’t always get the opportunity to showcase these skills. For that reason, I pursued this Club because it is a place where coders, designers, problem solvers and mathematicians can all work together with a common objective,” said Ms Meleady.

“However, I was not expecting that we would win the Regional Finals of the VEX Robotics Championship, and then qualify for the All Irelands with 24 schools – some of them with up to nine years robotics experience behind them.”

Yet the Sacred Heart girls arrived in Cork on February 13 and played at least 10 matches to quality for the top 12 teams in the country.

At this nail-biting point, the SHS formed an alliance with Boherbue Comprehensive School and played against the other teams to make the quarter-finals, semi-finals and then, finals.

The SHS Robotics Club then found themselves against Kinsale in the final and while winning the final, the SHS was pipped at the post as it was best out of three games.

“We’re thrilled that we’re second in Ireland,” said Ms Meleady, “we need to remember that we never thought we would be in the All-Ireland.”

There were 17 pupils involved in the club and all had a part to play in bringing the project to fruition. Ms Meleady points out that the commitment from these girls was outstanding, giving whole weekends to the product and withstanding the nail-biting finish in Cork.

All students involved are committed to growing the club from strength to strength and interest from outside companies such as DELL and Ericcson has dramatically improved the profile of the club.

“We have the opportunity to develop these fantastic skills in young girls who will go on to develop careers possibly in coding, computer programming, engineering and software development- who wouldn’t want to encourage such wonderful opportunities for their students?" asks Ms Meleady.

The SHS Robotics Club is supported and coached by Ms Sindy Meleady and Ms Aisling Burke. As well as ranking second in Ireland the club won Most Innovative Award for a project that exemplifies thinking outside of the box and innovative engineering design.

They also won the Tournament Champions Award for Outstanding Teamwork. These awards came on top of the Excellence Award received as a result of their performance in the Regional finals.

The VEX Robotics programme has been rolled out to primary and post-primary schools across Offaly by Offaly County Council in partnership with Cork Institute of Technology (CIT).