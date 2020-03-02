Offaly woman accused of theft fails to turn up for court date

A woman who stole a purse from the local St Vincent de Paul Shop failed to turn up in court to pay compensation as she had back problems, the court heard.

Martina Murphy (36), 74 Cloncollig, Tullamore, was charged with theft.

When the case first came before the court last November, Sgt JJ Kirby gave evidence that on August 22 last year, at the St Vincent de Paul Shop, a purse was taken by the accused containing €700.

The accused was later arrested and the purse was found on her, with €535 left.

The accused told gardaí she took the purse by accident and didn’t spend any money. Sgt Kirby said the purse was taken from the injured party’s bag.

Sgt Kirby said the accused had three previous convictions.

Judge Catherine Staines put the matter back for a restorative justice report, telling the accused to keep all her appointments and have compensation saved.

When the case returned to court last week, defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said his client was not present as she had difficulties with her back.

Judge Catherine Staines retorted: “I have these back problems and I still turn up each day.”

Mr Fitzgerald replied that the accused would put her best foot forward and have compensation by the end of March.

The matter was adjourned to April 2, for the accused to comply with the restorative justice programme. Judge Staines said there would be no further adjournments.