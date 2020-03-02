'All systems go' for Tullamore St. Patrick's Day parade

Preparations for the Tullamore St. Patrick's Day Parade are nearing completion with a little over two weeks to the parade. The parade takes place on Tuesday, March 17, starting at 11.30am.

"Our committee have been meeting every week since the start of January and we are delighted with the response so far which indicates that we will have another great Parade in Tullamore this year. As well as the usual groups who have been with us for many years we also have many new groups entering for the first time. There is still time for groups to enter, simply call any of the numbers at the bottom of this article," states Cllr Sean O' Brien.

Climate change and the actions required by the government has been a big topic in recent times and will be the centre of the theme of this year's Tullamore St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The election of 12 Green TDs to the new Dail places them in a pivotal position in relation to the formation of a new Government. It shows the relevance of the theme for this year's parade in Tullamore - "CLIMATE CHANGE-WHAT CAN WE DO ?"

"Climate change is certainly a major topic at present, especially in Offaly and the Midlands due to the peat burning ESB station closing in Shannonbridge and the consequent loss of jobs in Bord Na Mona. Having this as our theme this year will give everyone the opportunity to express views, make suggestions for change and maybe come up with some really bright idea," states Cllr Sean O' Brien, Parade Secretary.

Special posters and leaflets have been distributed to all schools in the area and the committee are hoping that all schools will get involved in the parade this year.

There will be a new route for this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Tullamore due to the roadworks in the town centre. Groups and floats will assemble in the car park of the Bridge Centre as usual but will exit this area by the rear exit onto Main St. The route will then be Main St., Water Lane, Patrick St., Bridge St. and High St. The review stand will be located in O'Connor Sq. Groups are being asked to be at the meeting point in the Bridge Centre by 11am.

There will be generous prizes for the winners of the various categories on the day and these will be presented at a gala function a few weeks after the Parade. There will also be a window display competition.

Face painting will be available free of charge at three locations at the rear of the Bridge Centre. There will also be mascots available here before the parade for meet and greet or for photos, so come early.

Contacts for the Parade are: Johnny O'Connor, Chairman at 087 2602487; Sean O' Brien, Secretary/PRO at 086 3892854; Martin O' Connor, Treasurer at 083 1017012.