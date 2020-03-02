Offaly woman selected by Greens to seek re-election to Seanad

Sitting Senator and failed Laois-Offaly election candidate, Pippa Hackett, has been selected by the Green Party to seek re-election to the upper house in the upcoming Seanad elections.

today announce their nominations for Seanad Éireann in the upcoming elections.

Senator Pippa Hackett will run on the Agriculture panel, Cllr Pauline O’Reilly will represent the party on the Labour panel, and Saoirse McHugh will run on the Cultural and Educational panel for the party.

Senator Hackett was elected to the Seanad for the first time last year just a few months after winning a local election seat on Offaly County Council in Edenderry. Upon her election to Grace O'Sullivan's vacated Seanad seat, the Geashill woman's husband, Mark, was co-opted to her council seat.

Senator Hackett said: “As the Green Party's Spokesperson on Agriculture, Heritage and Animal Welfare, I am delighted to get my Party's nomination to contest the Seanad Election for the Agricultural Panel.

“I am a mother, a wife, a farmer, a community campaigner, and a busy person who gets things done. Farming beef and sheep in Co Offaly close to the Laois border, I know first-hand the difficulties faced by farming and rural communities. In the Midlands, in particular, we face unique problems which require action at a national level, and at a scale never seen before.

“How we protect our environment, and deal with the climate and biodiversity crisis, will be the defining issue of this decade, and the Seanad needs informed and practical voices on this issue.”

Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan said: “I’m delighted that the party is putting forward such strong candidates for the Seanad. Each has a huge amount to offer both as representatives for their various panels but also wider public life.

“We need Green thinking in the Seanad now more than ever. The next decade will be critical to delivering the kind of change we need to tackle climate breakdown, nature loss and growing inequality."