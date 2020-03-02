Offaly country star rockets back to the top of the charts

They say timing is everything, and young Offaly country star Alex Roe certainly seems to have the knack for timing things just perfectly indeed.

The Clara man has just seen his brand new single, 'From Time To Time', become his fifth #1 on the iTunes Irish Country Chart.

The track, penned by Nashville songwriting legend Max T. Barnes, together with Kendall Marvel, has also broken into the Top 10 of the All Genres chart, placing Roe in the company of mainstream mega-stars like Lady Gaga and Camilla Cabello.

With the first 'live' show of TG4's hit series Glòr Tìre due to air on Tuesday night, topping the country chart again is as about as good a way to prepare as there is.

"It's brilliant news to get, to be honest. There's so much going on with the show right now, and Tuesday night is going to be a big one for all of us. Anything could happen, so I'm not taking anything at all for granted. To everyone that's already voted for me, I just want to say thank you so much, and please keep voting, too. Lines are still open until Tuesday during the show at some stage, so every vote will be crucial."

The young star continued, "Hopefully people will stay liking and listening to, and requesting the new single, 'From Time To Time', as well, because it's such a great song. I'm really grateful to Max for sending it my way. And breaking into the Top 10 of the All Genres chart, I wasn't expecting that. But that's the good kind of surprise I won't mind getting this week."