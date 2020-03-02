Legendary Offaly All-Ireland winners reunited for special presentation

Offaly All-Ireland winners Martin Furlong and Paddy Fenning were reunited as a special presentation was made to them by Tullamore GAA Club.

The pair are the only All-Ireland senior football medallists from the Tullamore club, both men having been part of the 1971 and ‘72 successes, with Martin winning his third Celtic Cross 10 years later.

The framed picture, taken at Paddy’s home this week, is drawn from the team photograph taken before the 1972 final replay, in which goalkeeper Martin kept a clean sheet and Paddy scored the game’s only goal in Offaly’s nine-point win over Kerry.

Martin returned home from his New York base last week to officially open the new state-of-the-art gym in Tullamore GAA Club last Friday night, with club stalwart Billy Dowling performing the honours for the refurbished social centre.

Martin’s next trip to Tullamore will be especially for the 5km walk along the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore on June 7, which Paddy is spearheading in aid of motor neurone disease research/support and local homeless causes.

The drive to raise €150,000 is on target with hundreds of sponsorship cards having been distributed following the hugely successful launch night last month, while the cause can also be supported through the following link: www.gofundme.com/f/MNDwalk.