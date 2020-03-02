Offaly school students' 'one good idea' lands them award

Students from St Rynagh’s National School in Co Offaly were named Runner Up in the Primary Category at the Regional Final of the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) One Good Idea competition at Omniplex Cinema Limerick recently.

The SEAI One Good Idea Competition encourages students, their families and communities to take individual and collective responsibility for tackling climate change.

Students created a one-minute film and campaign to inspire people to save energy and reduce CO2 emissions in an effort to address climate change. At the regional final, students showcased their film on the big screen and presented their campaign to a panel of judges.

‘Team SSUP’, from St. Rynagh's National School, took home the Runner Up award for their campaign to have public drinking taps at prominent places in towns, so people will be encouraged to refill their reusable bottles instead of buying bottled water. They want to stop single-use plastics.

Congratulating all participants, Emer Barry, Programme Executive with SEAI, said: “It’s fantastic to see the passion and enthusiasm these students have shown in promoting a better, more sustainable future. SEAI One Good Idea empowers young people and encourages leadership.

"It gives them a chance to have their voice heard in the vital national conversation we are having around climate change and the Government’s Climate Action Plan. All those involved have encouraged their classmates, teachers, families and communities to make positive changes an achievement they can all be proud of. I also thank the many teachers who helped their students in this important campaign. Young people learn by example, and you are setting a great example for our younger generations.”

As part of SEAI’s One Good Idea competition, students learn important skills in communication, film-making and creating real change at a community level. This year, over 180 campaigns were developed by young people all over Ireland. In the last decade, over one and a half million people in Ireland have been reached by the projects put together by 7,500 inspiring schoolchildren.

For more information on the SEAI One Good Idea Competition visit, www.seai.ie.