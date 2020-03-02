Bord na Mona plan new 21-turbine wind farm in Offaly

Bord na Mona has revealed plans to develop a new 21-turbine wind farm close to its peat briquette factory in Derrinlough.

In a statement, the company confirmed it's in the process of submitting a planning application to An Bord Pleanála for the proposed Derrinlough Wind Farm.

Derrinlough wind farm has an estimated installed capacity of 85 MW and forms part of the company’s ongoing investment in the development of renewable energy assets. The development will create an estimated 100 to 120 jobs at peak construction and support 3 to 5 long term jobs in operations and maintenance.

The wind farm is part of the accelerated (€1.6billion) development pipeline of renewable energy and other assets outlined in the company's Brown to Green Strategy. A key objective of this strategy involves using their land for a range of new purposes including the development of green, sustainable energy sources.

This will assist with Ireland’s commitment to generate 70% renewable electricity by 2030. Other key parts of company strategy include: Investment in Bord na Móna’s resource recovery and recycling business, an extensive peatland rehabilitation programme that involves the redeployment of approximately 200 employees out of peat harvesting into peatland rehabilitation operations and, the development of new business operations including the Aquaculture, Birchwater and herbs projects.

The development of the proposed Derrinlough Wind Farm will provide an enduring economic benefit to the communities surrounding the proposed project through the extensive amenity plans and linkage with other amenity facilities and tourist attractions in the region, the community benefit package for both residents and community groups, employment during the construction and operation of the development and also through the annual rates payable to the local authority, the company says.

The proposed development will be built on cutaway peatlands on Clongawny and Drinagh bogs located in west Offaly. The proposed Derrinlough Wind Farm will consist of 21 wind turbines with a proposed top of foundation to blade tip height of the turbines of up to 185 metres.

The proposed development will have an estimated installed capacity of 85 MW. The company is seeking 10-year planning permission and 30-year operational life from the date of commissioning of the entire wind farm.