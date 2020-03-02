Man in court after stealing bank card outside Offaly church

A man who stole a wallet from a car parked outside of a church in Edenderry on August 15, 2019, used a bank card the property of the owner, Tullamore District Court heard recently.

Dwayne Judge, 40, with an address at Castlepark View, Edenderry, used the card at three different premises buying cigarettes and getting change. In total he spent €90.

Mr Judge had 30 previous convictions, his most recent was for public order when he received a three month suspended sentence.

His solicitor Donal Farrelly said Mr Judge had three children and was a heroin addict for some time. He said he was in a bad place at the time of the offences and was on a lot of medication. He had reduced his intake and is now in a much better space, the court was told.

Judge Catherine Staines asked if the defendant had €90 to pay back to the injured party. Mr Farrelly said he would have if given time.

Judge Staines pointed out that these offences happened last July. She said she would give the defendant an opportunity.

She ordered a probation report and adjourned the case to May 6 to allow him time to pay the €90.