Offaly GAA to hire new operations manager

Offaly GAA is hiring a new operations manager.

The successful candidate will be responsible for developing the vision and strategies of the GAA within the county and for implementing short and long-term plans to achieve the Association’s goals.

Reporting to the Office of the Ard Stiúrthóir of the GAA and the County Chairperson, Michael Duignan, the successful candidate will provide direction and leadership to management and staff and oversee the effective development of Offaly GAA.

Responsibilities include developing and delivering a three-year county strategic plan, establishing strong communication with the Ard Comhairle and assisting the county chairman the production on an operations plan and framework.

Candidates must have a relevant third-level qualification, have strong experience in financial planning and management, have at least five years’ experience of working in the GAA or similar sporting organisation, exceptional leadership and organisational skills with the ability to foster and implement effective change, proven experience in being able to establish and exceptional organisational skills.

A GAA coaching qualification is desirable but not essential.

Candidates interested in the above role should apply with an up to date cover letter and Curriculum Vitae on or before 11am on Friday, March 6, 2020.

