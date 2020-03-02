Lowry finishes just outside Top 20 at Honda Classic

Shane Lowry rallied well to finished in a share of 21st place after the final round of the Honda Classic on the PGA Tour on Sunday, March 1.

The Offaly man and 2019 Open champion had an up-and-down week with consecutive rounds of 69 on Thursday and Friday putting him in position to challenge for the weekend before a 73 on Saturday dented his chances.

He returned to the course on Sunday out of contention but posted a respectable round of 70 to move back up the leaderboard. He finished seven shots behind eventual winner, south Korean Sungjae Im.

Lowry started his final round with three birdies and a bogey inside the opening nine holes but slumped to a double-bogey on the par 3 15th to sign for a 70 and finish the tournament at one over par.