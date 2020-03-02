The view from inside a massive pothole on Offaly road

A road user in Offaly has taken a photograph from inside a pothole.

The extraordinary picture shows the depth of the pothole which is located at Cappincur Cross on the Tullamore to Ballinagar road.

The road user said: "It is so big, it forces cars into the oncoming lane to avoid it.

"I know of two cars that had tyres damaged on it in the last five days, one being my own mother's car," they added.

The user said: "Hopefully Offaly County Council will repair it soon."

As the weather worsens, motorists have been venting at the deteriorating condition of the county's roads. You can see more pictures of this pothole below: